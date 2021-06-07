Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

