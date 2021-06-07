Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.83. 107,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

