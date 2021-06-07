Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.68

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.68 and last traded at $71.04, with a volume of 1047972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

