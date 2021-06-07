Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Boosted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lithia Motors worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $675,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total transaction of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $335.98. 2,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,708. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.70. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.