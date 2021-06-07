Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,403 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $260.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

