LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 220.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LOGC opened at $4.68 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other LogicBio Therapeutics news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

