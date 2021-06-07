Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Cap of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,827.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.95 or 0.07731278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.36 or 0.01812447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.00 or 0.00491234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00175696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.00767613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00490541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00414337 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.