Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $451.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

