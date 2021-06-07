Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.75% of Chase worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chase by 104.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 54,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 76.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $397,222. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.01. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.45 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

