Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,286,000 after acquiring an additional 537,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

AZN stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $149.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

