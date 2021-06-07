Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.34 Million Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,398 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.82% of Willdan Group worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Willdan Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,182.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Chow sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $29,886.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,873 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.42. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.