Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.80 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $32.94 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

