Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.75% of Chase worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Chase by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chase by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $102.22 on Monday. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $965.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.