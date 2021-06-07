Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $15,543,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $4,616,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of MYTE opened at $31.02 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

