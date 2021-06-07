Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 266 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $53.68 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

