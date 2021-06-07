Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $70.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.79. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

