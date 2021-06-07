Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Dynatrace as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.88, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.