Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $189.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

