LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in LPL Financial by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LPL Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $140.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

