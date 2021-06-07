Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,348 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

