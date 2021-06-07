Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 7,833 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,156 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 3,483,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,283,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 260,972 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

