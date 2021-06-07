Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after acquiring an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

