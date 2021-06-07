Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.81. 338,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

