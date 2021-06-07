Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.02. 25,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.