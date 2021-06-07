Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.08. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.