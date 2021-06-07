Macquarie Infrastructure Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,892 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,463% compared to the typical daily volume of 425 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $135,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 29.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $2,386,000. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $10,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 21.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIC traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.83. 6,283,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,450. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

