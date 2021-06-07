Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 260.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

