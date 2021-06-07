Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.18. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

