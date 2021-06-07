Maryland Capital Management Has $12.95 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,057 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.12. 3,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,365. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.77. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

