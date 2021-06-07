Maryland Capital Management Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.26. 81,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,282,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

