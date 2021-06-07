Maryland Capital Management Purchases 29,384 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $23,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.40. 1,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

