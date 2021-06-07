Maryland Capital Management Sells 93,147 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 93,147 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,503,781. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.