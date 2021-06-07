Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,597 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $41.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.59.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

