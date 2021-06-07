Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 3,979 IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,979 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

