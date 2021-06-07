Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $453,000 Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

