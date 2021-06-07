Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of FCN opened at $137.80 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

