Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $3,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

NYSE:HAE opened at $55.08 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.