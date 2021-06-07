Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Fastly by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Fastly stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,317,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,588,405.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,123 shares of company stock valued at $12,235,859 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.