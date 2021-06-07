Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

NYSE:SPR opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

