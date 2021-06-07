MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

