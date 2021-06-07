Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

