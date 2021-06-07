Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00.
Shares of MATX opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04.
Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Matson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
