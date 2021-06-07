MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist Sells 70,678 Shares

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 624,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.18. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 95,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 110.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 92,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

