Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.65. 85,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,492. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

