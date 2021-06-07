Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Invests $2.79 Million in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. EVERTEC accounts for about 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.10% of EVERTEC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

