Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Sells 2,635 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 113.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 463,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter.

ESXB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,589. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.05.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

