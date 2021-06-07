MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $66.56 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

