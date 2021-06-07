Metso Outotec Oyj’s (OUKPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OUKPY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.