Michael Joseph Maccourt Purchases 2,000 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) CFO Michael Joseph Maccourt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $10.55. 79,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,124. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

