Michael Joseph Maccourt Purchases 2,000 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) CFO Michael Joseph Maccourt bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $21,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ELMD stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $10.55. 79,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,124. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Electromed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Electromed Company Profile
Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.