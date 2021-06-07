Michael Vella Sells 1,536 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) General Counsel Michael Vella sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,360.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.