Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,444 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the quarter. Korn Ferry accounts for 1.8% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Korn Ferry worth $12,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $205,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

KFY stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.